CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for CVRx in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.22 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CVRx’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

CVRX opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33. CVRx has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVRX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the third quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of CVRx in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

