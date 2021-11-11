CWV Chain (CWV) Achieves Market Cap of $16.08 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $16.08 million and approximately $11,330.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 55.2% higher against the dollar. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00073942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00073441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00096862 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,720.04 or 0.07213886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,035.38 or 0.99396907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00040374 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

