CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its position in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) by 29.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,700 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CynergisTek were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CynergisTek by 29.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,966 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CynergisTek in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CynergisTek in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CynergisTek in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CynergisTek in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CynergisTek stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CynergisTek, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 87.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.45%. The company had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

