Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CTKB. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of CTKB stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 196,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,039. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93. Cytek BioSciences has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

