CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTMX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $461.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.33. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $75,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

