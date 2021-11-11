D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $95.02 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

