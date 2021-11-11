DA Davidson Lowers PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

ID opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.28. PARTS iD has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Get PARTS iD alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in PARTS iD in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in PARTS iD in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PARTS iD by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares during the last quarter.

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.