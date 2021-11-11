DA Davidson Weighs in on Paylocity Holding Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paylocity in a report released on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Paylocity’s FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.67.

Paylocity stock opened at $265.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.86 and its 200 day moving average is $228.17. Paylocity has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,536 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Paylocity by 99,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Paylocity by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,823 shares of company stock worth $61,115,951. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

