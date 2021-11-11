Daniel Topping Purchases 664 Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) insider Daniel Topping purchased 664 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £2,244.32 ($2,932.22).

Daniel Topping also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Daniel Topping purchased 2,163 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 324 ($4.23) per share, for a total transaction of £7,008.12 ($9,156.15).

Shares of BPM opened at GBX 339 ($4.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.01 million and a PE ratio of 9.20. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 232 ($3.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 320.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 312.52.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

