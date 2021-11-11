DAO Maker Trading 36.2% Higher This Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 10th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $133.49 million and $16.39 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for about $3.62 or 0.00005598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00071322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00072758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00098135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,602.46 or 0.99794670 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,570.61 or 0.07060445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00020149 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

