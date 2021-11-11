Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.11.

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $3.71 on Wednesday, hitting $78.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,969. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.24. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

