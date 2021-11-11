Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Michael James Callahan Sells 10,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.26, for a total transaction of $1,882,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Datadog stock opened at $188.80 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $197.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,348.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Datadog by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.62.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

