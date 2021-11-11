Datamine Tops One Day Volume of $14,285.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. Datamine has a total market cap of $391,740.15 and $14,285.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datamine has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $276.40 or 0.00427434 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001140 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $649.05 or 0.01003724 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,501,280 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

