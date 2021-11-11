David C. Long Purchases 9,000 Shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Stock

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) CFO David C. Long bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SRLP opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. Sprague Resources LP has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is -42.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.