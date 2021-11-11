David Mountcastle Sells 28,079 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO David Mountcastle sold 28,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $768,803.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.98. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,079,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,686,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

