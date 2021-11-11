DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DCP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

DCP stock opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

