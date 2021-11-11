DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DCP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.
DCP stock opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.
About DCP Midstream
DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.
