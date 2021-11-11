Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) PT Lowered to $20.00

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 166.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Decibel Therapeutics stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $40,498.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Reid purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,486.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

