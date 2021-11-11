Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports.

DBTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.48. 197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.39.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $40,498.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Reid acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at $197,486.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.