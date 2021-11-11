DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Up 114.5% Over Last Week

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 100.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 11th. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000639 BTC on major exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $21.79 million and $1.84 million worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 114.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00073839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00072763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00096595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,973.92 or 1.00723739 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,647.01 or 0.07203873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00040630 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.