Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 million-$45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.66 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

DH traded up $3.52 on Thursday, hitting $42.92. 5,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,640. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

DH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

