Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 635.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,767 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,026 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 233,944 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,028.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 127,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $44,492,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.82.

NYSE DELL opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.33. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.