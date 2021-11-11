Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.60 Billion

Analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to post $8.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.04 billion and the lowest is $8.23 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $3.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $28.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.65 billion to $29.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $40.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.01 billion to $43.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.30) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.41.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.01. 113,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,120,194. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $1,687,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 33.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 22.3% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.