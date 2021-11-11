Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,125,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,797,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after buying an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBIN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MBIN opened at $47.29 on Thursday. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 35.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $706,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $494,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,094 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,701. Insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.