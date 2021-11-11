Denali Advisors LLC Has $116,000 Stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 89.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,560 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKOH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 10.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 76,536 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after buying an additional 121,600 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 433,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 187,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $24.61 on Thursday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $310.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.13 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -384.62%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

