Denali Advisors LLC Invests $94,000 in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lubert Adler Management Company LP boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,063 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,672 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1,552.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 777,430 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,064,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 893.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 583,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 524,303 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.02. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

