Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,115,000 after buying an additional 245,220 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,137.7% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 683,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after buying an additional 143,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 306,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 137,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,096 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.87 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.98%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

