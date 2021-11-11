Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 78.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DISH Network by 14.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in DISH Network by 2.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 0.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in DISH Network by 5.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.80.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISH. Raymond James decreased their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.04.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.