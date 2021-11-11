Denali Advisors LLC Sells 15,700 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 700,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,526,000 after purchasing an additional 237,451 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 101.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,417,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

PGR stock opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,168. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

