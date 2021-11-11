Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.7% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

DNLI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.31. 1,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,923. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $126,230.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $117,778.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,559 shares of company stock worth $3,550,591 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.