Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Director Donald C. Robinson Sells 15,938 Shares

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Denny’s stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Denny’s by 55.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 22.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 118.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter worth $5,104,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

