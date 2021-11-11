DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.870-$2.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.25 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.29 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.57.

XRAY traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.94. 3,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $46.98 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $38,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

