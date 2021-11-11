DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Releases Earnings Results

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

DMTK traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,539. The company has a market capitalization of $793.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.77. DermTech has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42.

DMTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

In other news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $109,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $40,749.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 64.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DermTech by 23.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DermTech by 33.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 45,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

