Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Arsani William bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $18.93 on Monday. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

