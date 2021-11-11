Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DSGN stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,041. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39. Design Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Arsani William purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

