Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €350.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €328.56 ($386.54).

FRA ADS opened at €284.50 ($334.71) on Monday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €281.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €293.51.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

