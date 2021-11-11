Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€95.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Daimler in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €94.43 ($111.09).

DAI opened at €88.09 ($103.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. Daimler has a one year low of €47.76 ($56.18) and a one year high of €88.24 ($103.81). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €78.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €75.99.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

