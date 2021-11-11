Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.10 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €7.10 ($8.35) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.55 ($10.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.92 ($8.14).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €7.01 ($8.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €6.70 and a 200 day moving average of €8.86. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €5.37 ($6.32) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

