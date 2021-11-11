Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.34 or 0.00005153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $99,079.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012367 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.33 or 0.00475956 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

