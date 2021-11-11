Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will report $3.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.85 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 177.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $11.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.47 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $14.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.16.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Devon Energy by 20.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Devon Energy by 135.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 89,683 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 88.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $57,929,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DVN traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $42.33. 9,172,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,898,533. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $44.79.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.