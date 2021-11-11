Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price boosted by Argus from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.21% from the stock’s current price.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.16.

Shares of DVN opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

