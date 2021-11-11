DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) Head-To-Head Analysis

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

DHI Group has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emtec has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DHI Group and Emtec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $136.88 million 1.81 -$30.01 million ($1.12) -4.41 Emtec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Emtec has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DHI Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DHI Group and Emtec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Emtec 0 0 0 0 N/A

DHI Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.46%. Given DHI Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Emtec.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and Emtec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group -41.36% 4.22% 2.24% Emtec N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of DHI Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of Emtec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DHI Group beats Emtec on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc. engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Emtec Company Profile

Emtec Inc. operates as information technology consulting firm, which provides transformative digital solutions to world-class organizations. The company's services include advisory, applications, analytic and infrastructure services. The Advisory services consists of prepare for the cloud, profitability and cost management, project management and change management. The Applications service consists of advisory, development, implementation and support of mission critical applications. It provides Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Performance Management, collaboration, application development and testing, mobile design and development and application managed services. The Infrastructure services include end user computing, mobile device management, enterprise computing, service management, knowledge management, digital enterprise management; and service desk and ClearCARE Managed Support Services. The Analytics services offers BI Roadmap & Strategy, BI/Analytics Assessment, data governance, data visualization services, implementation services, analytics cloud enablement, custom EDW development and ClearCARE managed support services.

