Diana L. Nole Sells 4,901 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.55. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.23 and a beta of 1.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
Nuance Communications Company Profile
Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.
