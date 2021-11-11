Diana L. Nole Sells 4,901 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.55. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,421,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,393,000 after acquiring an additional 538,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 11.5% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,254,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,156,000 after acquiring an additional 438,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuance Communications by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,469,000 after buying an additional 979,055 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $170,497,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,860,000 after buying an additional 851,924 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

