Diane M. Sullivan Sells 19,200 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $512,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CAL opened at $26.09 on Thursday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $998.41 million, a P/E ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 2.59.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth $14,527,000. Six Columns Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth $7,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,911,000 after purchasing an additional 309,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 264,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 91.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 236,295 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

