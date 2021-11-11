Diane M. Sullivan Sells 19,200 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $512,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:CAL opened at $26.09 on Thursday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $998.41 million, a P/E ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 2.59.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth $14,527,000. Six Columns Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth $7,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,911,000 after purchasing an additional 309,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 264,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 91.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 236,295 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.
About Caleres
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.
Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.