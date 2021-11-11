Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $21.80 on Monday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.