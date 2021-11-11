DigitalBits Price Reaches $0.75 on Top Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 10th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $585.50 million and $3.61 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.78 or 0.00336041 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011961 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004337 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

