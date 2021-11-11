Digitex Futures (DGTX) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 11th. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00054857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.56 or 0.00226448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00092297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

