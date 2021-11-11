Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Up 2.3% This Week

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be bought for about $50.81 or 0.00078666 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00052752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.59 or 0.00220770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00091632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

DGX is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,634 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

