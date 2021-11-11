Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 13,639 Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of QuickLogic worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 22.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. QuickLogic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 73.38% and a negative net margin of 93.15%. The company had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $36,644.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,695 shares of company stock worth $40,408 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

