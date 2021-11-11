Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 38,194 Shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) by 310.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Arcadia Biosciences worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 40,890 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of -0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. Research analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

