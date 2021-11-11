Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) by 47.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ENGlobal were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENG. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 13,918.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 42.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 37,404 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter worth $202,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter worth $78,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENG opened at $2.37 on Thursday. ENGlobal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.93.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of ENGlobal in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.

